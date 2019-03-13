Save some dough on these deals for National Pi (PIE!) Day on Thursday

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Math lovers and pie lovers across the country unite on Thursday, March 14! The day marks "National Pi Day."

That's "Pi" (3.14, or the ratio between a circle's circumference and its diameter) and also "pie," as in a tasty treat!

We found many restaurants around the Phoenix area celebrating "Pi" day with free or discounted pizza pies, pot pies, dessert pies and more.

Any way you slice it, you're sure to find some sweet deals around the Valley on Thursday.

PIZZA PIES

-Babbo Italian Eatery

On Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14, all eight of the locally owned Babbo Italian Eatery locations will offer 8-inch cheese pizzas for just $5. Limit is four per person and includes dine in or take out. The family-owned restaurant has locations in Glendale, Queen Creek, Cave Creek, Scottsdale, Mesa, Surprise, Phoenix and Tempe. 

www.babboitalian.com

-Hungry Howie's

Hungry Howie’s is celebrating Pi Day by offering a one-topping medium pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any bread at the regular price. The offer is available on carryout orders only through March 14 at Phoenix locations. CODE: 19PI

www.hungryhowies.com

-Cici's Pizza

An adult pizza buffet will be available for just $3.14 on March 14. The offer is good for dine-in only and limited to one per customer. Cici's has several locations around the Valley. A coupon for the deal is available online.

-Villa Italian Kitchen

On Thursday, March 14, the quick-service pizza brand will be offering full-size Neapolitan Cheese Pizzas to guests for $3.14 at locations nationwide. You can download a coupon at VillaItalianKitchen.com/PiDay.

-Sauce Pizza and Wine

On Thursday, March 14, Sauce Pizza and Wine is celebrating the mathematical constant "Pi" by offering cheese pizzas for just $3.14. Guests must mention Pi Day when ordering. For dine-in only and limited to one per guest per visit.

www.saucepizzaandwine.com

-Blaze Pizza

If you download the Blaze Pizza app, you can get a pizza for only $3.14 on Thursday, March 14. Limit one per guest. Blaze has locations across the Valley.

www.blazepizza.com

Enjoy pie flavors like raspberry cream cheese, coconut cream, chocolate and banana cream pie

DESSERT PIES

-Sweet Provisions

Enjoy a slice of any of Sweet Provisions pies for just $3.14 all day long on Thursday, March 14. Sweet Provisions offers a variety of desserts, including house-made ice cream, floats, shakes, pies, cookies, cakes and brownies.

8120 North Hayden Road

Scottsdale, Arizona 85258

www.sweetprovisionsaz.com

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

At Kneaders, pie-lovers can get a slice of pie for just a $1.50 with any purchase. The company's best-selling pies last Pi Day were pies with raspberry cream cheese, coconut cream, chocolate and banana cream pie. Kneaders has multiple locations across the Valley.

www.kneaders.com

On March 14, when you order a Homemade Chicken Pot Pie, you get a second Pot Pie to bake at home

SAVORY PIES

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

On March 14 only, when you order a Homemade Chicken Pot Pie, you get a second Pot Pie to bake at home. The Homemade Chicken Pot Pie is assembled by hand and features half a pound of chicken tenders, covered in a house-made cream sauce brimming with diced onions, peas and carrots. The mixture is poured into a handcrafted crust and baked until crispy and golden-brown.

2530 W Chandler Blvd.

Chandler, AZ 85224

(480) 963-9422

https://cheddars.com

OTHER DEALS

Cider Corps wants you to Drink Your Pi tomorrow. It is offering all of its pints for only $3.14 on Thursday, March 14.

-Cider Corps

Cider Corps wants you to Drink Your Pi tomorrow. It is offering all of its pints for only $3.14 on Thursday, March 14. The veteran-owned Cider Corps is Arizona’s first craft cidery and taproom located in downtown Mesa.

31 S. Robson #103

Mesa, AZ

Check them out on Facebook.

 

