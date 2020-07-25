PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire broke inside an apartment in Phoenix near 19th and Glendale avenues Saturday morning.
Fire crews were called to the Palm View Manor apartment complex around 6:30 a.m. after a fire was reported.
According to Phoenix Fire officials, the first crew to arrive on scene found smoke coming from the front door of the first floor apartment. They were able to secure a water supply and extended hose lines to begin the firefight.
More crews went to the adjacent apartment units to try to protect them from the fire. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from reaching the surrounding units.
No firefighters were injured. No information about residents living at the apartments was available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.