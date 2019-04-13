PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the fifth consecutive year, SandFest returns to the Children's Museum of Phoenix to benefit the museum's "Every Child Program."
Crews truck in 140 tons of sand for the annual event.
The free outdoor community festival, which featured food trucks, live entertainment, and, of course, sand castles, kicked off Saturday morning with a sandcastle building competition.
Even Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego and her son came out to "play" in the sand.
This year's sand-sculpting competitors included APS, US Bank and Wells Fargo Bank. Participants created some amazing creatures of out sand, including an alligator, a race car and a giant octopus.
Guests have an opportunity to vote for their favorite sculpture by purchasing voting slips for a dollar each.
Those who purchase voting slips are eligible for the chance to win four lower-level Blue Moon Phoenix Suns tickets that include free VIP parking and a Blue Moon Club buffet.
SandFest concludes with a special day for grandparents on Sunday, April 14, called SandParents Day.
On this day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., grandparents and their grandchildren that join them will get free admission into the museum. Others can save $3 and get a reduced museum admission of $11.95 per person.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a DJ will be on deck so guests can dance while meeting the Spring Bunny and enjoying interactive shows and games.
For arts and crafts lovers, sand jar making will happen at 10 a.m till noon and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Artist Kevin Overhulser will also be onsite making paper silhouettes for guests.
SandParents Day is made possible thanks to Carstens Family Funds.
More information about the event can be found online.
