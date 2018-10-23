(3TV/CBS 5) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders returned to Arizona on Tuesday to give the Democratic candidate for governor, David Garcia, a boost heading into the final days of the election.
Sanders made two campaign stops in Arizona for Garcia aimed at driving up turnout among younger voters.
He made his first stop at the University of Arizona in Tucson, and a second at Arizona State University's campus in Tempe where he blasted President Donald Trump.
"When (Trump) came to Arizona, he said, 'I am going to provide healthcare for everybody.' That is what he said, but he lied!," Sanders said.
The former 2016 presidential candidate, who is rumored to run again in 2020, also took a shot at former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
"(Arpaio) was a racist of the worst kind! But you know what you did? You stood up, you fought back and defeated him," Sanders told the audience.
With two weeks left in the election, Garcia trails his opponent, Gov. Doug Ducey, in both the polls and in fundraising.
During his speech, Garcia spoke said he's no longer use immigration as a political tool if elected.
He also said took a jab at Ducey, the former CEO of Cold Stone Creamery.
"I have served our country. Doug Ducey served ice cream."
Garcia, who joined the Army at 17, then wrapped up his speech by bringing his two daughters on stage.
