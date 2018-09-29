QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are several locations across the Valley where residents can fill sandbags while Hurricane Rosa approaches Arizona.
"There are couple piles of sand out here. They can come out here anytime, 24 hours, 7 days a week, grab sand. We should have sandbags available, we do need you to bring your own shovel," said Capt. Kris Gale with the Queen Creek Fire Department.
Gale said the sand and sandbags are always there, but it's important to take the potential rainfall seriously.
"What we're worried about is all the flooding that we potentially could have," Gale explained. "It won't keep all of the water out. It's meant to keep the majority of the water out and they're good for about 2 feet of water, after that, they don't hold up."
Gale recommends filling the sandbags only half-way and pat the bags down as you're stacking them. He also said to not have more than three high at a time.
"We wanted to get some sandbags to block the bathrooms because not all of our doors come up that far," said Mark Nielson, who was filling sandbags at a fire station in Mesa. "We heard this one's big and we heard to get sandbags so we don't want to take any chances."
Firefighters also want to remind people to avoid driving through floodwaters and to stay away from washes.
Queen Creek residents need to bring their own shovel to Fire Station 2 located at 24787 S. Sossaman Road.
Mesa residents can fill sandbags at the following locations:
Fire Station 202, 830 S. Stapley
Fire Station 204, 1426 S. Extension
Fire Station 205, 730 S. Greenfield
Fire Station 209, 735 E. Southern
Fire Station 212, 2430 S. Ellsworth
Pre-filled sandbags are available at the Transportation Building at 300 E. Sixth Street and the East Mesa Service Center at 6935 E. Decatur.
