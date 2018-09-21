TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) − U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a local teen in a failed attempt to smuggle a quarter pound of suspected fentanyl pills into the U.S. through Arizona’s Port of San Luis Tuesday.
Officers referred a 16-year-old boy from San Luis, Arizona for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico Tuesday afternoon.
A CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading officers to a pair of duct taped packages strapped around the teen’s thighs. The fentanyl has a street value of nearly $10,500.
CBP officers seized the drugs, while the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
