SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A San Francisco Giants baseball player was arrested in Scottsdale early Friday morning on suspicion of driving drunk, police said.
According to the police report, 31-year-old Cameron Maybin told officers that he drank five “pretty big” glasses of wine at Oceans 44.
Maybin smelled of liquor and had bloodshot eyes, police said. He also told police that after the bar, he went to a friend’s house to try to “sleep it off for at least an hour” and then left to drive to the Hilton Villas.
The police report also said that Maybin's preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.142 percent at the time of the traffic stop near Scottsdale and Jackrabbit roads at 2:25 a.m.
Maybin was arrested and later released.
