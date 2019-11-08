PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sam Fox is planning to open four new restaurants in the Phoenix-area in 2020.
Fox Restaurant Concepts announced the following location plans:
Blanco Tacos & Tequila - Opening first half of 2020
The new Blanco location will open in downtown Phoenix on the ground floor of Block 23, which is located at the corner of 2nd and Jefferson streets. The restaurant will be located directly across the street from The Arrogrant Butcher.
Culinary Dropout - Opening spring 2020
Culinary Dropout will open its second location in Scottsdale, at Scottsdale Quarter. The 15,798 square-foot space will have indoor-outdoor seating, private-dining spaces and an outdoor entertainment area with cornhole, ping-pong and shuffleboard.
Flower Child, North Italia- Opening date TBA
Flower Child and North Italia will open in Gilbert in 2020. An exact time frame has not been announced. Both concepts will be housed in one, L-shaped building with a shared courtyard at the northwest corner of SanTan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.