PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley could see record heat this weekend, and the Salvation Army is trying to make sure everyone is hydrated.

The organization will set up 12 heat relief stations through the Valley on Sunday for anyone who needs some indoor cooling and water. They will last from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 26. The areas are known to have a lot of homeless people.

Record Temps Likely this Weekend An excessive heat watch for metro Phoenix. Click for details.

The heat relief is in response to the National Weather Service putting out an Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday. It's the first one of 2020.

Below are where the relief stations will be:

Apache Junction – Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Rd.

Avondale – Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

Chandler – Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.

Glendale –Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

Glendale – Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N. 61st Ave.

Mesa – Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.

Phoenix – Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave.

Phoenix – Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.

Phoenix – Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center South Mountain, 1375 E. Broadway Rd.

Phoenix – The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2

Surprise – Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

Tempe – Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Dr.

To donate, visit the Salvation Army's website or text HEAT to 51555. To volunteer at a heat relief station, call The Salvation Army at 602-267-4100. Last year, The Salvation Army EDS served nearly 26,000 people on Excessive Heat Warning days.