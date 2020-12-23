PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to help serve up hot, holiday meals on Christmas Day. Just like at this year’s Thanksgiving event, there won’t be a big gathering in person at the Phoenix Convention Center, but people can still stop by to pick up a meal, or even have it brought directly to their door.
The Salvation Army’s walk-up line will offer boxed meals in safe, socially distanced walk-up lines and in a drive-through.
“It saddens us because it’s usually a huge celebration and a huge celebration, not only for us but for our volunteers and our clients,” said Salvation Army Southwest Division spokesman Scott Johnson.
Unlike in years past, there won’t be any free haircuts, live entertainment, or football on TV. The Salvation Army is ready to serve about 9,000 meals on Friday – that’s 3,000-4,000 more than in a typical year.
“We’ve had people coming to us that have donated to the Salvation Army in the past that now need help from the Salvation Army,” Johnson said.
Here’s where you come in. They still need delivery drivers to distribute thousands of meals around the valley. The shift are a couple hours long. You can sign up here. They’re also looking for security volunteers at the Convention Center.
If you find yourself wondering if you qualify for a free meal, the answer is ‘yes.’
“They are open to the public,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter what your situation is. We open our doors to the public and anybody can come down.”
The free meals will be served from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, or until the meals run out.