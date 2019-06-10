PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – The first excessive heat warning of the year has been issued for this week and the Salvation Army is ready.
The excessive heat warning is from Tuesday, June 11 through Thursday, June 13.
[MAP: List of heat relief stations in Phoenix]
The Salvation Army will utilize their Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) to set up 12 heat relief stations throughout metro Phoenix.
These stations are open for all and include indoor cooling and hydration services from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the heat warning.
EDS will also set up mobile hydration units during this warning in areas of metro Phoenix known to have a high homeless population and distribute water to hikers at Piestewa Peak.
“We consider extreme heat a natural disaster situation,” said Major David Yardley, The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix Program Coordinator. “We also encourage the community to check on neighbors who might be at risk of dehydration or heat-related health issues,” added Yardley.
In 2018, the EDS helped roughly 30,000 people on Excessive Heat Warning days.
To volunteer at a heat relief station, call The Salvation Army at 602-267-4100.
