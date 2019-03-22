PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center is hiring lifeguards and safety instructors for the upcoming summer.
Lifeguard certification and first aid courses are offered on-site.
After completing the required courses, applicants 16 and older can apply for the lifeguard or instructor positions.
Lead lifeguards must be at least 21.
The community center features an indoor aquatics center and splash pad.
The pool is open from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. year-round located at 1375 E. Broadway Road.
Those who are interested can apply online.
