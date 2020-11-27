PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A junkyard fire in Phoenix sent black smoke skyward late Friday morning.
The massive fire near 40th Avenue and Broadway Road was burning in an area that has multiple salvage yard businesses.
Phoenix Fire Department fire fighter David J. Ramirez says, "when crews got into the facility they found about 20 to 30 cars along with debris on fire." Firefighters set up for a defensive attack on the fire taking hoses to the hotspots.
A worker at the facility was checked out for a minor injury but didn't want to go to a hospital, says Ramirez. There were no injuries among the firefighters.
Phoenix Fire Department is currently work in the first warm junkyard fire at 4124 West Broadway Rd. pic.twitter.com/76UElElAs1— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) November 27, 2020