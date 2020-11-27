Junkyard fire in Phoenix

A massive plume of smoke was seen from around the Valley as a 20 to 30 cars in a salvage yard caught fire Friday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A junkyard fire in Phoenix sent black smoke skyward late Friday morning.

The massive fire near 40th Avenue and Broadway Road was burning in an area that has multiple salvage yard businesses.

Phoenix Fire Department fire fighter David J. Ramirez says, "when crews got into the facility they found about 20 to 30 cars along with debris on fire." Firefighters set up for a defensive attack on the fire taking hoses to the hotspots.

A worker at the facility was checked out for a minor injury but didn't want to go to a hospital, says Ramirez. There were no injuries among the firefighters.

 

