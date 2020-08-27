MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With a little more than two weeks left in its operating season, Salt River Tubing said Thursday afternoon that it will not open at all this year.

Thursday's announcement came just hours after Dr. Cara Christ of the Arizona Department of Health Services told Arizona that Maricopa County and seven other counties had met the benchmarks for some businesses to start to slowly reopen.

After initially opening on May 16, Salt River Tubing has been closed since an executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey on June 29 -- eight weeks ago. The company says many of its employees have found other jobs in that time and are "understandably ... unwilling to return to SRTR for only 16 operating days of the remaining season."

The company had planned to reopen on Friday, Aug. 28 to close out the 2020 tubing season, but says the lack of "certified and experience SRTR personnel" makes it impossible to do that.

Salt River Tubing, which bills itself as "AZ's Floating Beach Blast," said it's planning to open on April 24 for the 2021 tubing season.