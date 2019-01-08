An officer with the Salt River Police Department has died after being hit by a driver during a traffic stop on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Salt River Police Department officer was killed during a traffic stop on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale on Tuesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.

It happened on the northbound side of freeway near McDowell Road.

DPS said the officer was on a traffic stop when another driver hit him.

Troopers are on the scene investigating.

It's unclear what the traffic stop was for.

DPS has not released any information about the driver.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the northbound Loop 101 from Loop 202 Red Mountain to McKellips Road because of the crash.

 

(1) comment

CoyoteFan19
CoyoteFan19

Sad. Probably someone texting or on the phone.

