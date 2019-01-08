SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Salt River Police Department officer was killed during a traffic stop on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale on Tuesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.
It happened on the northbound side of freeway near McDowell Road.
DPS said the officer was on a traffic stop when another driver hit him.
Troopers are on the scene investigating.
It's unclear what the traffic stop was for.
DPS has not released any information about the driver.
The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the northbound Loop 101 from Loop 202 Red Mountain to McKellips Road because of the crash.
UPDATE on L-101 NB crash at McKellips Road: The L-202 east- and westbound on-ramps to the 101 are closed. L-101 NB also closed; the Rio Salado on-ramp from the northbound L-101 is closed. All NB 101 tfx must get off at 202. No estimated time to reopen. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/VdyLEnDWdb— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 9, 2019
I am sorry to report the death of a Salt River Tribal Police Officer tonight. Details are still being realized, but it appears he was struck and killed by a car, while on a traffic stop on SR101 near McDowell Rosd. @Arizona_DPS Troopers are conducting the investigation.— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) January 9, 2019
(1) comment
Sad. Probably someone texting or on the phone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.