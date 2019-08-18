PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--The Salt River Police Department are looking for someone who hurt a dog so badly it had to be put down.
About a month ago, Salt River police say a good Samaritan spotted an injured Labrador Retriever near Beeline Highway and McDowell Road.
The dog was taken the Arizona Humane Society.
Veterinarians at AHS did what they could but realized the dog's injuries were so severe it had to be euthanized.
Police say someone hurt the dog on purpose.
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS and 480-TESTIGO (Spanish speaking).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.