MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Salt River is flowing through Mesa and Tempe as runoff from massive snow up north flows over Granite Reef Dam into the usually dry Salt River.
SRP officials said that 6,700 cubic feet per second of water was flowing over Granite Reef Dam into the Salt River.
This massive flow is impacting low water grade crossings in the area.
[READ MORE: Recent storm cost NAU at least $100K in snow removal alone]
• McKellips Road is closed in both directions from Alma School Road to the Loop 202 Red Mountain for the flooded roadway.
• Gilbert Road is restricted to one lane for northbound and southbound from Thomas Road to State Route 87.
• 67th Avenue is closed between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue.
• Needle Rock Road is closed from Forest Road to Box Bar Road.
Other unbridged crossings downstream are expected to be affected as well including southeast Phoenix and the west Valley.
Activities at Tempe Town Lake may be impacted as well.
Officials said additional releases may occur in the next few days, increasing the water flow downstream.
Granite Reef Dam is not the only spillway flowing over. Horseshoe Dam is expected to be flowing over the spillway through the entire month of March, according to SRP.
[LATEST: Traffic conditions]
As always, drivers are advised to not cross flooded roadways and remember "Don't drown, turn around."
An occupant in a minivan already had to be rescued on Sunday from the McKellips roadway attempting to drive in the flooded road. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.