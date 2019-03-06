LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Salt River is flowing throughout the Valley as SRP relieves reservoirs swollen from winter storms, but this unique sight is causing problems for drivers and local businesses in one community.
Parts of 67th and 91st avenues are closed in Laveen as water flows over the roads.
“We have to go all the way to 51st,” says Leo Jimenez. He was out running errands on his day off when he encountered the barricades.
Jimenez says it takes 20 minutes for him to navigate around the flooded road when it’s blocked. Traffic snarls on 51st Avenue during rush hours as drivers try to get home while avoiding barricades.
“Everyone was late for work, everyone’s calling frantic like what’s going on?” says Amanda Wynn of C & A Trailer Repair Inc.
Wynn says they were caught off guard by the flooding.
“We have to go down main roads and the only main roads that are open right now are all cluttered with construction traffic,” says Wynn.
Construction for Loop 202 has been a problem, Wynn says. Road closures from flooding, she says, aren’t helping her business.
“There’s been no information for us,” says Wynn. “Nobody’s come out and talked to us.”
SRP says when it made the decision last week to release the water, it alerted local governments to prepare. A spokesperson for Maricopa County’s Department of Transportation responded saying, in part:
“Once we have determined that the roadways need to be closed, we reach out to all of Maricopa County to notify travelers, residents and businesses regarding the closures. We are proactive sending out messages on social media, by email notifications and through media alerts.”
A spokesperson said people can sign up for email notifications at mcdot.maricopa.gov.
The road closures may not be lifted any time soon. A spokesperson for SRP said the flooding may continue for several days or several weeks depending on mother nature.
