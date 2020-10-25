SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- There's a new holiday tradition coming to the Valley this year.
Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields, a dazzling drive-through holiday light experience, makes its debut in 2020. Santa's elves" in Scottsdale have been hard at work for weeks assembling the massive display.
The show will feature nearly 5 million lights and will wow fans as they travel along the 1.2 miles that encircle the Spring Training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.
Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick opens Nov. 23 and ends on New Year’s Eve, and runs 5:45 p.m.- 10 p.m. daily with tickets ranging from a general admission of $35 on weekdays to a $355 weekend carriage ride for 12.
Tickets for various experiences such as a VIP with a Fast Pass, even Limo or small bus access are available at HolidayLightsSRF.com/.
“Salt River Fields is very happy to bring in another fun family event that can be participated in safely. The Holiday Lights event will be an exceptional experience for families to enjoy together and to celebrate the holidays,” said Dave Dunne, General Manager, Salt River Fields. “With 2020 being such a difficult year for everyone, we look forward to seeing many smiling, happy faces at this wonderful event. The Salt River Nation and the Talking Stick Entertainment District welcome all to enjoy the magic of the holiday lights, and hope that everyone’s spirits are lifted by the event.”
Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is designed as a safe, drive-through exceptional experience enjoyed from the comfort of one’s own vehicle.
Guests will wind through a sparkling pathway of more than a mile long that surrounds the award-winning baseball facility, a landmark within The Talking Stick Entertainment District. The show features spectacular light displays that are synchronized to Christmas melodies that bring popular holiday themes and characters to life. Favorite holiday songs will be simulcast directly into vehicles on a designated FM radio signal.
In addition, during the 7 p.m. hour, on Thurs., Dec. 10, the first day of Hanukkah, Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields will greet visitors in a blue and white motif to honor the Jewish holiday.
Here is ticket information:
• GA: $35.99 online / $40 at door
• Fast Pass Ticket: $45.99 online / $50 at door
• VIP (Carriage Ride for 2-6, Fast Pass): $300.99 online / $305 at door
• VIP II (Carriage Ride for 7-12, Fast Pass): $350.99 online / $355 at door
• Limo & Bus Entry + Fast Pass: $100.99 online / $105 at door
*VIP & VIP II tickets includes a gift bag
• Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com
Weekends (Friday – Sunday, excluding Holidays)
• GA: $45.99 online / $50 at door
• Fast Pass Ticket: $70.99 online / $75 at door
• VIP (Carriage Ride for 2-6, Fast Pass): $300.99 online / $305 at door
• VIP II (Carriage Ride for 7-12, Fast Pass): $350.99 online / $355 at door
• Limo & Bus Entry + Fast Pass: $154.99 online / $159 at door
*VIP & VIP II tickets includes a gift bag
• Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com
Holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve)
• GA: $50.99 online / $55 at door
• Fast Pass Ticket: $75.99 online / $80 at door
• VIP (Carriage Ride for 2-6, Fast Pass): $305.99 online / $310 at door
• VIP II (Carriage Ride for 7-12, Fast Pass): $355.99 online / $360 at door
• Limo & Bus Entry + Fast Pass: $155.99 online / $160 at door
*VIP & VIP II tickets includes a gift bag
• Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com
LATEST INFORMATION & SOCIAL MEDIA. For more information visit https://HolidayLightsSRF.com/.