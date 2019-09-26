SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you were looking for one more weekend of fun down the Salt River, we have bad news.
Salt River Tubing is closed as of Wednesday for the 2019 season due to heavy rainfalls causing "historic and massive flooding," the company said.
It was scheduled to remain open until Sept. 29, offering one more weekend for tubers to get on the river.
Remnants of Hurricane Lorena dumped massive amounts of rain in the area on Monday, causing flooding on the Lower Salt River.
The company said it always places safety first and tubing conditions this week are unsafe for the public.
Salt River Tubing will re-open in April or May of 2020.
"Salt River Tubing extends our grateful appreciation and thanks to our Tubing Guests in the 2019 season," the company said in a news release.