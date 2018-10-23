(3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services say there are now 21 confirmed cases of Salmonella in the state linked to a recent ground beef recall.
“This is a pretty big recall for the State of Arizona and for the nation,” said Eugene Livar, a disease control chief at the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The affected brands vary, but all of he tainted meat comes from Arizona-based meat processor JB Tolleson, and carries the number “EST 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The raw beef items were packaged between July 26, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2018.
“If you have a beef product that you know is contaminated, why take the risk? Go ahead and throw that beef product away or return it to the retailer,” Livar said.
Health experts say eating the bad beef can cause some nasty effects.
“Most people will develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps,” Livar said.
It’s a bout of illness that can last from four to seven days, so Arizonans are urged to check their freezers for the tainted meat before firing up the grill.
“We don’t want anyone taking any unnecessary risks,” Livar said.
