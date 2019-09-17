PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A healthy breakfast just got a little cheaper.
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 18, all Salad & Go drive-through locations will lower the price of the Traditional Breakfast Burrito or Bowl from $4.50 to just $2.99.
Last year, the chain lowered the price of all of its gourmet salads with chicken or tofu from $7.18 to $6.46 – with a goal of eventually selling them for just $5.74.
The low price initiative is part of the founders' vision to make drive-through fast food better, healthier, and more affordable.
The owners have worked to "create a cost structure low enough to offset the expensive ingredients they would be using. They re-engineered the restaurant model to create a micro-footprint and focused menu that would help balance their high food costs," according to the Salad & Go website.
The first Salad & Go opened in February 2013 on Gilbert & Guadalupe Roads in Gilbert.
Now, there are more than a dozen locations around the Valley.
In addition to the price drop starting Wednesday, Salad & Go will unroll its new fall menu.
New items include:
-Fall Harvest Salad $5.74
-Cowboy Cobb Salad w/Steak $5.74
-Chicken Pot Pie Soup $3.99
-Pumpkin Chai Smoothie $4.50
-Sangria Lemonade $1 (any size)
-Southwest Breakfast Burrito $2.99
-Traditional Burrito/Bowl $2.99
For more information, visit the Salad & Go website or Facebook page.