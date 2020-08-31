PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- City of Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio is calling on the Arizona Attorney General to investigate claims of bribery that was brought to light by former Phoenix Suns General Manager Ryan McDonough.

In a letter sent to Mark Brnovich on Monday morning, DiCiccio asks for the investigation after a back and forth between him and McDonough on Twitter. The public feud included accusations of bribery and racism.

On Aug. 28, McDonough tweeted the following:

The only thing worse than a crooked, racist politician who takes money to vote a

certain way is a crooked, racist politician who STILL takes the money but DOES

NOT vote that way…And before you reply, @Sal_DiCiccio, remember this - I

was there - and I 'have receipts.'

The District 6 councilman indicates the “vote” referenced is the Jan. 2019 vote before the Phoenix City Council to spend taxpayer money to renovate the Phoenix Suns arena.

DiCiccio's letter outlines the vote of former Councilwoman Vania Guevara who reportedly received $50,000 from Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The money went to a PAC that supported her failed election bid, after she voted in favor of the stadium. Sarver also allegedly agreed to give $2.6 million to Head Start programs in Guevara's district.

Sarver also donated $100,000 to a PAC supporting mayoral candidate Danny Valenzuela, who also voted in favor of the stadium.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Brnovich’s office and the Phoenix Suns for a comment.

Read DiCiccio's letter to Brnovich here.