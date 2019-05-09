MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two grocery stores will be closing in the East Valley.
The Safeway at 2740 E. University Drive (Lindsay/University) in Mesa and the Albertsons at 750 E. Guadalupe (Rural/Guadalupe) are scheduled to close.
Both stores are scheduled to close in mid-May. An exact date has not been identified.
A spokesperson for Albertsons/Safeway said “the decision was difficult and involved a lengthy evaluation.”
Employees at these stores will be offered transfers to other locations.
Works for me. I shopped the Safeway a few months ago and walked out without buying anything. Selection sucked and the employees just stood around and jabbered between themselves.
