PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport say stress from the partial government shutdown is pushing them to the limit, and some are worried that the extra burden could lead to safety slip-ups.
“The safety of the national airspace system is slowly eroding,” said Scott Carnes, an air traffic controller at Sky Harbor.
Extra safety personnel who usually accompany air traffic controllers aren’t assisting during the shutdown.
The stress caused by the lost layer of safety is piled onto a staff operating without a paycheck.
“We’re coming in, working, getting it done, but you still have that in the back of your head,” Carnes said.
Meanwhile, a small group of FAA technicians stood outside Terminal 4 Thursday, handing out fliers and making it known they're not happy with the shutdown.
“We’re keeping things running, and we’re doing it without pay,” said FAA Technician Joe Martinez.
The technicians inspect aircraft to make sure they're fit to fly.
Martinez said federal workers feel like political pawns, and it's putting the safety of the flying public at risk.
"These people need to put food on their table. I've never been to a food pantry until this past week,” said Randy Stankewicz, a former TSA Agent.
Stankewicz said he retired earlier this month because he was fed up with the shutdown. He said the shutdown has been a distraction for his former coworkers, turning into a safety risk.
“It's absolutely ridiculous,” Stankewicz said of the shutdown. “And I'm not in bad shape, but there are a lot of them here that are. They do live paycheck to paycheck."
As the days drag on, workers who normally stay behind the scenes say they want those in Washington to see their situation.
“My message to lawmakers?” posed air traffic controller Scott Carnes. “End the shutdown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.