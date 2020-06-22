PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A cloud of controversy surrounded President Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa over the weekend with critics questioning whether attendees should have been required to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Now, those same concerns are being raised in Phoenix. Trump will hold another big event Tuesday afternoon inside Phoenix's Dream City Church, off Cave Creek Road, which is north of Cactus Road.

We found people shopping for Trump merchandise 24 hours before the event. Many shoppers were not wearing masks.

Austin Smith is the national field director of Students for Trump, the group organizing Tuesday's rally.

Smith said they're doing all they can to keep people safe, but masks will remain "optional."

"It's definitely encouraged, but its also their choice," said Smith. "It's their decision whether to wear a mask or not. Personally, I think its smart if you do wear a mask, but if you don't wear a mask, that's OK, too. We're not going to go around and make sure people have masks on or rip them off. We're here to make sure people are safe and have an enjoyable time and make it an historic moment."

2 more Trump staffers test positive for coronavirus after Tulsa rally Two staffers who attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, Trump's campaign said Monday.

A few days ago, the City of Phoenix made face masks mandatory in public places. However, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said it won't be enforced at the president's rally.

"We are not going to do enforcement during the rally, but we will hope that Gov. Ducey, who is there, will tell people to wear masks. He believes in masks. He's a great spokesperson, but the best spokesman would be the president. If he told people at the rally, I bet they would do it."

Mayor Gallego also released this statement:

"The goal of this policy is not to hand out citations, but to educate the public on the virus and its transmission."

Trump is expected to go on stage around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. The venue holds about 3,000 people, but it's unclear whether that many Trump supporters will be allowed in.

City officials were told that all rally-goers will have their temperature checked at the door and there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the church.

There's also the possibility of staggered seating to create more social distance between attendees.

"Obviously, we're expecting thousands of people," said Smith. "They're going to line up at 6 a.m. So, it will be a game time decision. We want to keep health and safety the number one priority of people."