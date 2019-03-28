BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Buckeye police are trying to find two men who broke into and burglarized two local businesses.
The crimes took place within an hour of each other, and both break-ins were captured on surveillance video.
On Wednesday, March 20, at about 1:30 a.m., security cameras captured two men breaking into the Domino’s Pizza on Miller Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye.
Police say the men pried open the back door and made their way into the office. Surveillance video then shows the men using a sledgehammer to smash the safe free from its location.
The men were able to slide the large safe through the office to the back door, where they then loaded it into a dark-colored vehicle and took off.
The same two suspects can be seen on security video about 30 minutes later, at around 2 a.m., forcing their way into the front door of the Verrado Coffee Company at Verrado Way and McDowell Road.
Once inside the shop, the men smashed and pried their way into the safe and register and took off with an unknown amount of cash.
Buckeye detectives believe the security camera video captures enough of what the men look like and their mannerisms for those who might know them to help identify them.
If you have information, please contact:
-Det. L. Biffin
(Phone) 623-512-9302
(Email) lbiffin@buckeyeaz.gov
or
Det. C. Bowlin
(Phone) 623-349-6445
(Email) cbowlin@buckeyeaz.gov
You can also remain anonymous by using Buckeye PD’s tip line at 623-349-6411 or emailing bpdtips@buckeyaz.gov
