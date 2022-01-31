YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rural Metro Fire announced on Friday that they have appointed their first female fire chief in their 75-year history. Melissa Hilpert, a 22-year veteran of Rural Metro Fire, will be assuming oversight and operation of all Rural Metro Fires' in Yuma effective this month.
"We are incredibly pleased to see Melissa step into this next role with Rural Metro," said Brian Davis, National Fire Chief of Community Operations for Rural Metro Fire. "We are confident that she will bring many years of vision for the future to our Yuma operations."
Rural Metro says Hilpert is among a very small number of women in the fire service. Her goal is to bring a "renewed focus on public service, community engagement, and volunteerism to the department."
"I feel a tremendous sense of accomplishment at being named chief for our Yuma operations," Hilpert said. "I am fortunate that with very few exceptions, I have always been supported by my peers and leadership to take my career in any direction I was willing to go. As a woman, I feel it's important to let other women know that there can only be a barrier to their success if they allow one."
Hilpert started with Rural Metro in 2000 as a reserve firefighter and EMT. She then became a certified paramedic firefighter, wildland firefighter, crew boss, rescue diver, EMS captain, EMS chief, and assistant fire chief. "I am very passionate about keeping the service mindset. Our department exists to serve others. Sometimes when the shifts are long and the work is particularly hard, we can lose focus of our mission, which is to put the needs of others ahead of our own. I want community members to be able to feel a personal connection with the people that work in this department," Hilpert said.