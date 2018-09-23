MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- A firefighter with the Rural Metro Fire Department was transported to the hospital following a crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. near the area of University Drive and the Loop 202.
According to Rural Metro, the unit was responding to a drowning call that happened earlier when it crashed with another vehicle.
Rural Metro says the firefighter suffered minor injuries.
"We always want to encourage people to be paying attention, obviously you don't know crossing these intersections if the light is green or not, what's coming down there, as emergency traffic, you never know when someone could be running the red light itself and not paying attention," Gilleland said.
