PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Passengers traveling through Sky Harbor Airport might experience a delay when traveling this November.

One of the south arrival runways at Phoenix Sky Harbor will be closed for repairs and improvements.

The runway will be closed starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 through 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.  

Some of the work that will be done include replacing the LED lights, electric cabling for certain runway lights, repainting runway markings and removing the aircraft tire rubber.  

Travelers are encouraged to keep checking their flight status and contact their airline if they have any questions.

For more information, visit their airline’s website or skyharbor.com.  

