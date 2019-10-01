PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Passengers traveling through Sky Harbor Airport might experience a delay when traveling this November.
One of the south arrival runways at Phoenix Sky Harbor will be closed for repairs and improvements.
[RELATED: Fun facts about Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport]
The runway will be closed starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 through 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
Some of the work that will be done include replacing the LED lights, electric cabling for certain runway lights, repainting runway markings and removing the aircraft tire rubber.
[WATCH: Big changes coming to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport]
Travelers are encouraged to keep checking their flight status and contact their airline if they have any questions.
For more information, visit their airline’s website or skyharbor.com.