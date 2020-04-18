TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- For the first time ever, Pat's Run became a virtual run that has captured the attention of supporters all the world who ran in Pat Tillman's honor today for a great cause.
People from around the world as far as Afghanistan, Thailand, Germany participated with runners from across America; folks from Illinois, Arkansas, Massachusetts, and more, they all joined with Arizonans who ran this morning to keep the tradition going in the middle of a global pandemic.
The run is designed for 4.2 miles to be completed by yourself to still abide by social distancing.
Organizers of the run, want to keep the event alive and asked participants to join a Facebook group to upload videos and pictures from their run. Also a great way to show off their commemorative shirt! Each registered runner gets a medal and shirt as if they ran in person.