(3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico family was reunited with their 4-year-old toy poodle, Steve, after he had been missing for almost a week.
According to the Arizona Humane Society, “Somehow, adorable Steve slipped out of his collar, found his way out of his family’s backyard and into AHS’ Sunnyslope Campus a state away after he was brought in as a stray.”
Thankfully, Steve was microchipped, and the facility was able to get in contact with his family in New Mexico.
Thankful for the good news, but regretful they were not able to come to Arizona and pick him up, a volunteer made this sweet reunion possible!
The American Humane Society notified their volunteers of the situation to see who would be willing to help take Steve back to his loving family 400 miles away.
“Volunteer Jeff jumped on the chance and after 6.5 hours in the car, Steve was in his owner’s arms getting lots of hugs and kisses!” said the Human Society.
