SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rumors and reports of targeted attacks in Scottsdale that circulated on Sunday are unfounded, police say.
"At this time, the message is unsubstantiated," the Scottsdale Police Department said in a tweet.
Arizona's Family received reports and calls from worried people in Scottsdale who said they were hearing that there were going to be specific attacks at different houses in Scottsdale. They also said there would be attacks on women. The vague threats were put out on social media pages of anarchists and officers.
"The rumors morphed into something more specific and scary," Sgt. Ben Hoster said.
Hoster said the police department is prepared, but there hasn't been looting or rioting in the city.
We are aware of a widely dispersed message referencing targeted attacks on Scottsdale residences and women in our community. At this time the message is unsubstantiated. If you see something suspicious dial 911.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 1, 2020