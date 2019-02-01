PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Court of Appeals ruling upholds the dismissal of a lawsuit against Phoenix in connection with a 2015 crash in which an out-of-control car severely injured a 17-year-old girl while waiting for a bus.
The ruling Thursday agrees with a trial judge that Arizona law gives the city immunity for its decision not to modernize the bus stop where Ruby Orduno was struck.
Installed in 1989, the bus stop’s design didn’t meet recommended safety standards in effect in 2015.
The city considered improving the bus stop in 2011 but didn’t prioritize the work because of circumstances that included a low average boarding rate.
The ruling said Phoenix had immunity because its decision against improving the bus stop flowed from a data-based prioritization process that represented a fundamental government process.
(1) comment
So the city can get by with breaking the laws and getting people hurt, but Joe Citizen can be find hundreds or thousands of dollars for not painting his house properly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.