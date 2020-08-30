PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More monsoon weather headed to the Valley Sunday evening. The day began quiet and sunny, but conditions started to build in the afternoon.

A light sprinkle moved through the Rainbow Valley area. There were also developments near Gila Bend that started to break up a bit as it moved northeast.

A line of thunderstorms moved through Wickenburg and Black Canyon City. Some hail in those areas were visible. There was also blowing dust in a part of Wickenburg that moved into the north portion of the Valley.

More rain and cooler temperatures Weather conditions remain favorable for more storms tonight and into the start of the week.

All of those conditions are tracking to the east and headed to places like New River, Cave Creek, Anthem, Deer Valley, and north Peoria.

Light showers also hit areas like Casa Grande, while up in the White Mountains, scattered showers were lightly moving in. Around the Prescott area, the rain was off and on.

Damage also hit parts of the Valley due to the weather conditions. A home in Litchfield Park caught on fire because of a lightning strike. The owner of the home said the fire started in an upstairs fireplace. Fire crews were able to put out the flames and no injuries were reported.

Overall, there were storms to the north and developing to the south. Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino said two outflow boundaries into the Valley that can generate the needed wet weather for the rest of the night would be ideal.