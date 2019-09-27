PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thirteen-hundred people in the country illegally have been arrested nationwide this week, approximately 40 here in Arizona.
It’s part of a national immigration sweep.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Matthew T. Albence held a White House press briefing Thursday, blasting sanctuary cities where local agencies don't actively help federal authorities with deportations.
"As law enforcement professionals, it is frustrating to see senseless acts of violence and other criminal activity happen in our communities, knowing ICE could have prevented them with just a little cooperation," said Albence. "To the public, who want to live and raise your families in safe neighborhoods, we ask you to hold your lawmakers accountable before you, or someone you love, is unnecessarily victimized by a criminal ICE could have removed from the country."
ICE says there's a lot of misinformation out there about how these enforcement efforts work. So, on Friday, officials in the Phoenix ICE field office sat down for an interview.
"ICE does not conduct raids," said Albert Carter, acting Phoenix Field Office Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations.
They call them "targeted enforcement operations."
"A raid implies to me that we're just willy-nilly picking up individuals. That's not the case," sad
As part of a week-long nationwide effort, officials say they've been focusing on getting known sex offenders, people released by "uncooperative jurisdictions," and those with extreme DUIs off the streets.
"One case was a sex offender that sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female," said Carter.
Nationwide, 90% of people in the country illegally arrested by ICE have prior criminal records.
Activist Salvador Reza, with Tonatierra Barrio Defense Committees, has concerns for the 10% who do not.
"We're not against criminals getting arrested. But people that all they're trying to do it work here, they should come up with a solution so that they could work here legally instead of criminalizing them," said Reza.
Once in custody, ICE says people are treated humanely, receiving recreation time and three square meals reviewed by dietitians.
Carter says the enforcement operation is just a snapshot of what they do on a daily basis.
"We're here. We're here in the community. We're members of the same community where we enforce these laws in. And we're just trying to enforce the laws that's (sic) been on the books for decades and make the community safe for everyone," said Carter.