PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/ADOT) − Sporadic showers hampered the morning commute in Phoenix as Tropical Storm Rosa brought moisture to the state.
The rain began coming down Sunday afternoon and as of 7 a.m., Phoenix received nearly half an inch of rain.
Here is the rainfall totals thus far in some areas.
- South Mountain: .55"
- Mesa: .31"
- Tempe: .39"
- Chandler: .35"
- Ahwatukee: .51"
Check out how much your city's got at azfamily.com/weather/rainfall_totals/.
Tropical Storm Rosa has sustained 50 MPH winds as it moves into Arizona. Most of the heavy rain is expected on Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The storm is expected to make landfall on the Baja Peninsula as a tropical storm but will continue to weaken.
Phoenix is expected to receive over 1 to 3 inches of rain from now until Wednesday afternoon and flash flood watches are in effect for most of the state.
The rain caused slick roads most Monday morning. Drivers are advised to drive with extra caution in the morning.
Here are some tips from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
- Allow extra time to reach your destination safely; in heavy rain, consider delaying travel.
- Create a space cushion by reducing your speed and maintaining a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
- Avoid sudden braking, which can cause you to slide on the wet pavement. To slow down, take your foot off the gas pedal and brake slowly.
- Avoid areas where water is pooling in travel lanes; if possible, use center lanes and drive in the tracks of the vehicle ahead of you.
- Stay alert for rocks knocked onto roadways by storm runoff on slopes.
- Before you drive, inspect your windshield wipers, and replace them if necessary.
- Turn on your headlights while driving.
- Be cautious of hydroplaning. This occurs when a thin layer of water accumulates between your tires and the asphalt and your vehicle loses contact with the roadway. You might suddenly feel your vehicle sliding or drifting because you’ve lost traction. If you feel you are hydroplaning, ease your foot off the gas pedal until you regain traction. Do not brake suddenly. If you are sliding or drifting, gently turn your steering wheel in the direction of your slide.
The Arizona Department of Transportation contributed to this report.
Widespread showers continue to develop ahead of TS Rosa. Expect locally heavy rain today thru Tuesday night. Flash Flood Watch is in effect thru 5 am Wed. Don't drive through flooded roads/washes! #azwx pic.twitter.com/w2VFvVJvSg— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 1, 2018
At 545 am, Phoenix has received 0.29 inches of rain since midnight. Bigger news is the low temperature has been 69 degrees. First time Phoenix has seen temperatures in the 60s in over 4 months (May 27th to be exact). #azwx— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 1, 2018
115 am: Scattered showers will continue to stream into the region tonight. Remember, at night its very difficult to identify flooded roads. Use extreme caution if traveling tonight. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/jDoOSmsukn— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 1, 2018
