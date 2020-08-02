GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A roof collapsed as a result of a house fire Sunday morning in Glendale near Mountain View Road and 57th Avenue around 5 a.m.
Captain Jason Zeller with Glendale Fire told Arizona's Family that the fire was declared a first alarm fire after crews got on scene due to the heat as well as the lack of access to the house.
According to Zeller, that the house was fully involved, and tried to enter the house through the front door and the roof collapsed as they attempted to enter, pushing them back out. The firefighters went into a "defensive" mode in order to keep them safe.
Fire is unsure if there was anyone home at the time of the fire due to the roof collapse and in areas they are unable to search.
The home south had to be evacuated according to Zeller while trying to prevent the movement of the fire.
Fire is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. No firefighters were injured.