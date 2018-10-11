GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and U.S. Senate candidate Martha McSally will be holding a rally in Gilbert Friday to encourage supporters to vote.
The rally encouraging support for McSally will be held at The Falls Event Center near Baseline and Greenfield roads.
The doors open at 2:30 p.m.
The pair hope to encourage voters to turn in their early ballots. Early voting in Arizona started Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.