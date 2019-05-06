MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man who led an investigation into the Mesa Police Department is coming out in support of Chief Ramon Batista as the chief faces an uprising from the unions representing his police officers.
VIDEO: Mesa's top cop under fire, draws praise from Romley
Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley spearheaded the internal investigation into two videotaped use-of-force incidents that went viral last year.
Chief Batista’s response to those incidents was among the primary complaints cited by the Mesa Police Association and Mesa Fraternal Order of Police when the groups launched a no-confidence vote last week. The unions will continue to poll their members through May 17.
“I give the chief a tremendous amount of credit, and quite frankly courage, to be able to make changes that have been needed for some period of time,” Romley said.
Romley praised the chief for soliciting input from outside experts and addressing issues uncovered by his investigation.
“Quite frankly, this is the way you restore trust and I think other chiefs need to be going in this direction. I know the unions will not like it,” he said.
Last May, Mesa officers were recorded using force to take suspects into custody, including one case that prompted protests where officers repeatedly punched a man in the head.
The following month, the chief announced changes to training and the department’s policy on head strikes.
Romley said the chief instituted other changes, including ending a policy under a previous chief that allowed officer disciplinary records to be deleted under certain circumstances. Romley called the department’s old policy on purging records “unheard of” and “quite disturbing.”
“How can you determine whether or not there’s a problem with an officer unless you know what the past history is?” he said. Romley commended Chief Batista for ending the policy.
The unions say morale has eroded under Batista’s tenure. They say Batista was quick to condemn officers in the days after the use-of-force cases when the investigation would ultimately result in no officers losing their jobs.
"The morale in the Mesa Police Department has decayed so much that that's pushed us to where we're at right now," said Mesa Police Association president Nate Gafvert.
The rift between the chief and the unions intensified a few weeks ago. Mesa police confirmed that two former Mesa officers were spotted parked near the chief’s home March 26 for several hours. The person who reported it said it appeared they were conducting surveillance.
One was past president of the Mesa Police Association.
“I'm not sure that the union is looking at the best interest of their officers and the department itself,” Romley said. “It seems to have become personal.”
