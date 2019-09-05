TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The United States Air Force (USAF) is investigating after a rocket was unintentionally released in Arizona.
According to USAF, an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base released a single M-156 rocket at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday.
The pilot was on a training mission.
According to an Air Combat Command document, the M-156 is a white phosphorus projectile.
"White phosphorus is used by the military in various types of ammunition to produce smoke for concealing troop movement and to identify targets," the document explains.
The rocket landed in a desert wash in an uninhabited area under the Jackal Military Operations Area, which is about 60 miles northeast of Tucson.
No injuries or damage have been reported.
The A-10C Thunderbolt II was assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron from the 355th Wing.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.