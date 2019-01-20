PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--It's one of the biggest road races in the Valley, with some 30-thousand people hitting the pavement and participating in some way this morning in the Rock and Roll Marathon today. From the volunteers, the bands, to the runners, this event brings out all kinds, and a ton of spirited folks and cool characters.
With the count down and whistle blowing, the runners readied themselves and took their mark. They were off at 7:50 this morning, for a half marathon in Tempe and a full marathon beginning in downtown Phoenix. But not before we caught up with some big personalities who were running for some pretty big causes.
First up, we met Jordan. "I wanted to do something crazy," he tells us. I honor of his friend, he explains. "His name is Todd Chiniguy and I've written Todd Chiniguy style on my banana here and I'm going to go out there and try to set a world record for the fastest marathon ran in a fruit costume." So, if you saw a running banana, that was Jordan! His friend Todd is a double-lung transplant survivor and Jordan felt like this was the very least he could do for his friend. We also met up with runners hitting the pavement in remembrance of lost loved ones. "I'm honored to run for the beautiful life of Cristi Licano here," Marty tells us.
For years, the Rock and Roll Marathon has motivated people to put on their running shoes. "You're not worried, you've done this 9 times," I ask runner Alex who showed up so late, he was bringing up the rear. "I've done this a few times before, and I've been late before," he tells us laughingly. "As long as I'm doing it, that's what matters." So, even, Alex, a touch tardy, but never too late to enjoy a race that promotes good health and a good time.
"Obviously you're getting the exercise and doing all of that, which is great, but you're also out here with friends and family and enjoying a beautiful Arizona morning," says Steve Stedman of Humana, the race's title sponsor for the first year in Arizona.
And, no run is complete without the cheer section, the music brought by local bands, and the endless volunteers. "I would rather run it," says Joy who decided to get up early, brave the cool temps and just watch. "But, I don't have the energy so I'm just cheering."
And, the most important job, might go to some of the very pertinent sign holders. "Absolutely the most important job out here, I'm telling you," says Peg. "If i was running this race, I would want to know where all of these are," as she points to her giant port-a-potty sign.
After years of running a point-to-point course that started in downtown Phoenix and finished in nearby Tempe on the campus of Arizona State University, the route was completely redesigned a couple of years ago to feature an out-and-back loop that starts and finishes near the ASU campus, and takes runners through Tempe and north into Scottsdale, where they'll cross the Salt River twice and head through both Eldorado Park and a long stretch through Papago Park.
Also new this year, an app that can track your specific runner during the entire event, and headlining, Grammy-nominated Plain White T's of "Hey There Delilah" fame, rocked it out at the finish line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.