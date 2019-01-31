PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Music-lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in February.
Feb. 1
- The Chainsmokers w/ Snoop Dogg at TPC of Scottsdale
- Kelly Clarkson: Meaning of Life Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale
- Current Joys at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- We Banjo 3 at Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler
- Beach Viper at BLK Live in Scottsdale
Feb. 2
- Vince Staples: Smile, You’re on Camera at the Van Buren in Phoenix
- Jacob Banks at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Air Supply at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
- Chris Botti at Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater in Mesa
- Janelle Loes at Amped Coffee Company in Phoenix
Feb. 3
- Dom Dolla at Shady Park in Tempe
- Thaddeus Rose Band at Rhythm Room in Phoenix
- She’s Not Breathing at Fiftyonewest in Tempe
Feb. 4
- Half Alive at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Dead Winter Carpenters at Last Exit Live in Phoenix
- Tas Cru at Rhythm in Phoenix
Feb. 5
- Joan Osborne at Mesa Arts Center-Piper Repertory Theater in Mesa
- Magic City Hippies at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Sammy Eubanks at Rhythm Room in Phoenix
Feb. 6
- Nat King Cole Centennial with Joe Bourne and Dennis Rowland at ASU Kerr Cultural Center in Scott
- King Princess at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Anthony Gomes at Rhythm Room in Phoenix
- Trouble in the Wind at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe
- A Bowie Celebration at Mesa Arts Center-Piper Repertory Theater in Mesa
Feb. 7
- Jesse McCartney at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Grant Ferguson at the Rhythm Room in Phoenix
- Taro at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
Feb. 8
- Kottonmouth Kings and Boondox at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe
- Albert Cummings at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
- Stoner Jordan at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe
- Cold Shott and The Hurricane Horns at the Rhythm Room in Phoenix
- Lee Perreira at The Womack in Phoenix
- Eric Lambert at The Revel Lounge in Phoenix
Feb. 9
- Tritonal at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe
- Luttrell at Aura in Tempe
- Frank Reyes at Club Silverado in Phoenix
- Boogie T at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Holy Fawn and Twin Ponies at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
- Frank Zummo at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
Feb. 10
- Apocalypse at the Valley Bar in Phoenix
Feb. 11
- 2Cellos and Jon McLaughlin at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Feb. 12
- Gregory Alan Isavok and Laura Gilbson at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Cavetown at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
- Dreamgirl and Acid Tongue at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Feb. 13
- Kacey Musgraves at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Pedro the Lion at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Take 6 at the MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
- Amarionette at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
Feb. 14
- Neko Case and Kimya Dawson at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Keller Williams at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- David Dondero and Mishka Shubaly at The Lunchbox in Phoenix
- Sammy Kay at The Yucca Tap Room in Tempe
- Las Chollas Peligrosas at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Feb. 15
- Bring Me The Horizon plus special guests Thrice and Fever 333 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
- Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
- Lloyd, Bobby V and Day26 at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
- Xavier Wulf at Aura in Tempe
- Liberacion and Grupo Bryndis at Versalles Palace Event Center in Phoenix
- Elizabeth Cook at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
- Desert of Talking Shadows at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe
Feb. 16
- Kongos at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- The Expendables at The Marquee in Tempe
- Richard Thompson at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
- The Dramatics and LJ Reynolds at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
- XIXA at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Snailmate at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe
Feb. 17
- The Aces at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Yotto at Shady Park in Tempe
Feb. 18
- Y La Bamba at Rhythm Room in Phoenix
- Smoking Popes at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
- Sundressed and Awakebutstillinbed at Valley Bar
Feb. 19
- Justin Nozuka at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Post Animal and Ron Gallo at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
- Jay Allen at Rhythm Room in Phoenix
Feb. 20
- Hollywood Undead and Cypress Hill at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Brasstracks at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Albert Castiglia at The Rhythm Room in Phoenix
Feb. 21
- Of Mice & Men at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Nothing More at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Dark Star Orchestra at Marquee Theatre in Phoenix
Feb. 22
- Ella Mai at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
- Noname at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Amy Grant at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
- Vic Mensa at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe
- Slothrust at The Valley Bar in Phoenix
Feb. 23
- AURORA at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Tropa Magica at Last Exit Live in Phoenix
- The Sugar Thieves in Rhythm Room in Phoenix
Feb. 24
- PJ Masks Save The Day Live! at Comerica Theatre
- LDYKLLR and Danielle Durack at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Feb. 25
- Joy Williams at Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
- Rainy Days at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
Feb. 26
- Meek Mill at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
- Muse at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
- Tori Kelly at The Marquee in Tempe
Feb. 27
- Sarah Brightman with special guests Vincent Niclo and Narcis at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Feb. 28
- The Band Camino at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Todd Herzog at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.
