PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rock climber was rescued Saturday evening from the back side of South Mountain in the Ahwatukee area.
The Phoenix Fire Department says their technical rescue along with Tempe Fire Department were dispatched to the area after reports of an injured rock climber.
When crews arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman who had fallen from the Equestrian Trail near Kachina Drive. Phoenix FD said the woman had fallen about ten feet and hit her head but that she was wearing a helmet.
She was evaluated and treated on scene as rescue teams coordinated with the Phoenix Police Firebird helicopter to get her off the mountain for treatment which was done so safely.
The woman is in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.