AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and another man is fighting for his life at a hospital after a shooting broke out during an attempted robbery at an Avondale truck stop early Sunday. Police were called out to the Pilot Truck Stop at 99th Avenue and the I-10 just before 5 a.m.
Investigators believe 19-year-old Sidney Luckett was trying to rob two men inside the store when a fight broke out. Luckett pulled out a gun during the altercation and shot one man multiple times. Police say that Luckett pointed his gun at a security guard at one point, and the security guard fired his weapon back. Luckett was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim remains in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.