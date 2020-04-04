PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking to identify a man who robbed a pair of convenience stores recently.
Surveillance video provided by investigators shows the man at a 7-Eleven near Glendale Avenue and I-17 on March 17, 2020. The suspect is seen going into the store, he pulls out a handgun and demands money from the cashier. The cashier closes the register and the suspect hits him before fleeing the scene.
Police believe the same man then went to a Subway store near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. where he pulled a gun on the employee before demanding money. The video shows the suspect jumping on the counter and taking a tray of cookies. He was seen leaving both the scenes in a Tan Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab.
The suspect is described as five feet and nine inches tall, 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black hat with a sticker, black and white gloves, and had a tattoo on his right forearm according to Silent Witness.
If you have any information about this robbery, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) There is a reward of up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.