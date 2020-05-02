GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was reopened after being closed near Bell Road for several hours due to a police situation. Traffic is starting to move slowly through the area.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday the southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as police spoke to pedestrian sitting on the freeway median wall. While officers spoke to the individual the freeway was closed. DPS worked with Peoria police, and eventually officers took the man into custody.