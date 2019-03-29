PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are investigating what they're calling a case of road rage, after a man allegedly fired shots at a car that was carrying children.
Jose Ruiz, 34, was arrested March 25 on multiple felony charges including aggravated assault and illegal discharge of a firearm.
The alleged incident happened when Ruiz was a passenger in a car being driven by his mother.
According to the police report, Ruiz's mom's car and the victim's car were attempting to merge in a roundabout near 48th Street and Point Parkway.
That's when police say Ruiz rolled down his widow and fired a gun at least three times at the other car.
The victim's car, which had two kids in the backseat, was struck in the gunfire and got a flat tire.
Thankfully, no one in the car was injured.
Police say the driver whose car was shot was still able to follow Ruiz and his mother as they drove to South Mountain Community College.
The victim saw Ruiz get out of the car and enter the campus carrying two gray bags, according to the police report. The victim then contacted campus police, who were able to track down and detain Ruiz.
Police obtained campus surveillance video, which police say showed Ruiz taking one of the bags to a men's locker room and stowing it in a locker.
According to the police report, a search of that bag revealed a 9 mm pistol with four bullets missing from the magazine.
Police say shell casings found at the scene of the shooting matched the rounds in the gun.
Ruiz was being held on $200K bail. He is due back in court April 2.
(3) comments
I'm so thankful in live in a country where petty disputes can be resolved with a gun. I wonder what 'well regulated militia' he belongs to that enables him to possess a firearm.
HAHAH douchebag is 34, and riding around with his mommy. LMAO. You can't make this stuff up. Good job hero Ruiz!!
what a f'n moron.... so stupid, enjoy your jail time
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.