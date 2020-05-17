Southern Avenue El Mirage to Avondale

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Traffic was blocked on Southern Avenue from El Mirage Road to Avondale Boulevard Sunday morning due to a death investigation. 

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Drivers were advised to use caution in the area due to the road closures and investigation. In an evening update, MCSO said although the road closures were lifted, detectives were still investigating. 

No information was available regarding who died, or how. No further details have been released. 

