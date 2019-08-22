PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix hair stylist Kristen Thomas is like a lot of hard working Arizonans.
She's got a good job, but sometimes struggles to pay the rent, which keeps going up.
"It starts to change your lifestyle," said Thomas. "You're forced to spend a majority of your income on rent, as opposed to fun attractions or going out on weekends."
Rent prices are skyrocketing in and around Phoenix again.
The average monthly cost of a 2-bedroom apartment is $1,200.
That reflects an increase of more than 8-percent since last year, according to the national apartment researcher RealPage.
Only Las Vegas had a bigger jump in rental prices.
But what about all the new construction around Phoenix?
About 8,500 new apartments are expected to open to renters across the Valley in the next year.
Many people are hoping the wave of new places to live will bring rent prices down, but that may not happen.
Joan Serviss is executive director of the Arizona Housing Coalition.
Serviss said that most of the new units are higher end with higher rent prices.
"We're going to see rents over $1,000, and that's just unaffordable for hard working individuals who are making minimum wage," said Serviss. "Even working 70-plus hours, they're not going to be able to afford that."
Housing experts are hoping developers will step-up and create more affordable apartments, with the help of government subsidies.
But since lower income complexes aren't as profitable it presents some challenges.
"What you see across the Valley, you see all the construction boom and it's great," said Serviss. "We need that market rate and apartments for people to live in. But we also need affordable housing and rental homes for folks that they can afford, and not spend more than 30-percent of their income on housing costs."